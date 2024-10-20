The Donald is with “The Dead Man” and “The Big Red Machine” in a new video making the rounds.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, former WWE star Dave Bautista mocked U.S. Presidential candidate and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

In a TikTok video, The Undertaker (sitting next to Trump and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs) responded.

“All right, everyone. November 5th, Election Mania. Choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker, or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Batista, and Tim Walz. Choose wisely. The nation depends on it.”

Trump replied, “That should be an easy choice.”