WWE will hold Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,856 tickets and there are 65 left. It’s set up for 12,921.

The last time they ran an event, which was in August 2022 for Raw, they sold 10,445 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Brock Lesnar to appear

Valhallah vs. Maxxine Dupri

Logan Paul to appear

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio.