WWE will hold Raw from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted that the show has sold 9,014 tickets, and are 1,056 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

If Becky Wins, She Gets A Rematch With Trish: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

Drew McIntyre and Gunther Face-to-Face

Logan Paul returns and responds to Ricochet

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor contract signing

Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed