Shawn Michaels recently did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he would make an in-ring return. He originally retired at WrestleMania 26 in 2010 before coming out of retirement for Crown Jewel 2018.

“No, I absolutely don’t think about that at all anymore. I’m so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through ‘NXT,'” Michaels continued. “I’ve had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had.

This is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton – we have a number of young men and women coming through ‘NXT’ who are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster. I don’t think anyone is going to be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future … that’s what I’m obviously focused on.”