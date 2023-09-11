AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,186 tickets and there are 1,412 left.

It’s set up for 3,598 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Grand Slam World Title eliminator tournament finals: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe

AEW International title: Jon Moxley defends against Big Bill

4-way Women’s title eliminator match: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

Don Callis to reveal his next masterpiece