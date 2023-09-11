Gable Steveson was back in action this past weekend by working two WWE NXT house shows with wins over Dante Chin.

The Olympic Gold Medalist beat Baron Corbin at the WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. This marked his in-ring debut.

Steveson withdrew from this month’s Senior World Championships and was reportedly removed from the internal NXT roster, only to be booked at these shows.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Steveson’s situation would need to be reevaluated after being pegged as the next Brock Lesnar and original plans to fast-track him to the main roster.

Meltzer noted that it’s still unclear when he will be back on television, and as of a week ago, they had no plans for him. However, his situation will depend on Vince McMahon, who is currently away from WWE while he recovers from spinal surgery. He added that Steveson’s future will be a Vince decision even though Triple H is in charge of creative.