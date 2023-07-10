AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,905 tickets, and there are 991 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Chris Jericho vs. Komander

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage

Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland