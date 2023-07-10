AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,905 tickets, and there are 991 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Chris Jericho vs. Komander
Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage
Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia
Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Presents Dynamite – Rampage
Wed • Jul 12 • 6:00 PM
SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK
Available Tickets => 991
Current Setup => 3,896
Tickets Distributed => 2,905 pic.twitter.com/570zPEg2gh
