While speaking on K100 about the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, Konnan discussed the match between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega.

Ospreay won the IWGP US Championship after outside interference from Don Callis, who returned to the ringside after being ejected from ringside. Konnan spoke about the heavily talked about Tiger Driver 91 spot that Omega took.

“You must really be a daredevil, an adrenaline junkie, and have a horseshoe, a rabbit’s foot, and a lucky charm up your a** to have somebody land all your weight on your neck and not think, ‘Bro, there’s a good chance I might be paralyzed, snap something, break something, tear something.’ I don’t know, it’s just dangerous to me,” Konnan said. “Here’s the thing, bro, and you gotta remember there’s guys that don’t give a s*** if they don’t protect themself or even break something just to please the fans,” he added. “They want it to look as realistic as possible, and if they get knocked out in the process, they do. There’s people like that.”

