While speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer spoke about weird interactions that he has had with fans.

“You see these fan interactions. It gets weird when I see people crying when they meet me,” Dreamer explained, “and I know I’ve seen it with Mickie [James] because I don’t view myself as Tommy Dreamer, big celebrity, I view myself as a very fortunate wrestling fan that has crossed that barricade.”

Dreamer noted that the current setup for meet and greets is designed to rush people in and out.

Dreamer recalled going to Omaha, Nebraska for the first time in seven years, and being surprised by fans of ECW there.

“ECW never went to Omaha, Nebraska,” Dreamer explained, “and maybe that’s why they loved it so much but it was the ‘No, you don’t understand, it was so different for me,’ or ‘Hey there was a time in my life where my parents had split up and I just gravitated towards you or towards wrestling.'”

