WWE presents the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre that will air on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 13,687, and there are 323 still available. The show is set up for 14,010.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella – Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania)

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley)