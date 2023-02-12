Jay White’s future is up in the air as he lost a “Loser leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning.

White will take on AEW’s Eddie Kingston at next Saturday’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California. As noted, White is reportedly on his way out of the promotion and has interest from AEW and WWE.

Fightful Select reports that WWE feeling confident in January that they could get him is hardly guaranteed at this point. He was never set to pop up in the Royal Rumble because his deal wasn’t up before then and “talent in New Japan Pro Wrestling are of the belief his contract with the company is up “sometime between NJPW Battle in the Valley and WrestleMania,” with details being few and far between.”

WWE sources confirmed the company has had an interest in White, but the possibility of him coming into the company is being kept very quiet.

White made positive relationships in Impact Wrestling and AEW.