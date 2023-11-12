– ShopFigureCollections.com has a Hasbro 1990s style action figure for Vladimir, the subject of the recent WWE on Peacock “Superfan” documentary. Check out a photo of the action figure here. Pre-orders for the figure are ongoing.

– WWE has updated the list of talent advertised for the company’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on December 26. Scheduled for the first WWE at MSG show under the Endeavor umbrella are: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, GUNTHER, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

– The latest installment of the “WWE Top 10” digital series has touched down on the company’s official YouTube channel. Check out the top ten WarGames destructions in history via the video embedded below. As noted, WarGames is scheduled to return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on November 25 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.