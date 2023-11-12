As noted, Becky Lynch has her official memoir coming out in a few months.

In an update on “The Man’s” book, which WWE has been promoting on television as of late, PWInsider.com is reporting that the women’s wrestling star will be narrating the audio book herself.

Featured below is updated promotional material for the new book titled, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl by Rebecca Quin,” which is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2024.