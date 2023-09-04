The second WWE event of 2023 to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is on the schedule for Saturday, November 4.

The November 4 date was first reported in July, but has now been confirmed by another source. It was also noted by PWInsider that this will be the annual WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, and that it will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Due to the long flight to the Kingdom, WWE will likely tape the November 3 go-home SmackDown the week before on October 27, as they have in the past. The October 27 SmackDown is scheduled for the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

There’s no word yet on the venue for Crown Jewel 2023, but WWE has ran the following venues in the past when they are in the Saudi capital – King Saud University Stadium for Crown Jewel 2018, King Fahd International Stadium for Crown Jewel 2019, Mohammed Abdu Arena for Super ShowDown 2020 and Crown Jewel 2021, and Mrsool Park for Crown Jewel 2022.

WWE and the Saudi Ministry of Sport first announced a 10-year strategic partnership in 2018 to bring Premium Live Events to the Kingdom. WWE then announced on November 4, 2019 that they were expanding their partnership with the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment. The expanded deal will run through 2027, and includes two PLE shows in the Kingdom per year.

Crown Jewel 2023 will be the 10th event under WWE’s deal with the Saudi Government, and will be held on the 4th anniversary of the expansion of the partnership.

WWE last ran the Kingdom in May of this year for Night of Champions, which was held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This show was headlined by Brock Lesnar defeating Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins defeating AJ Styles to crown the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion, plus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles over Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

