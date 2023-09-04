WWE has announced 26 new live events and TV tapings for November and December. Tickets for these shows will go on sale in the next few weeks.

The announced dates include the beginning of the 2023 WWE Holiday Tour of non-televised events. The full list is as follows:

* Saturday, November 4: WWE Supershow in Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena

* Sunday, November 5: WWE Supershow in Springfield, MA at the MassMutual Center

* Friday, November 10: WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena

* Saturday, November 11: WWE Supershow in Johnson City, TN at the Freedom Hall Civic Center

* Sunday, November 12: WWE Supershow in Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center

* Monday, November 13: WWE Monday Night RAW in Washington D.C. at the Capital One Arena

* Friday, November 17: WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Evansville, IN at the Ford Center

* Saturday, November 18: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Canton, OH at the Canton Memorial Civic Center

* Saturday, November 18: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Tupelo, MS at the Cadence Bank Arena

* Sunday, November 19: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Saginaw, MI at the Dow Event Center

* Sunday: November 19: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Jonesboro, AR at the First National Bank Arena

* Sunday, November 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center

* Monday, November 27: WWE Monday Night RAW in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena

* Friday, December 1: WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center

* Saturday, December 2: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Bangor, ME at the Cross Insurance Center

* Saturday, December 2: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center

* Sunday, December 3: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Portland, ME at the Cross Insurance Arena

* Sunday, December 3: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Newark, DE at the Bob Carpenter Center

* Monday, December 4: WWE Monday Night RAW in Albany, NY at the MVP Arena

* Friday, December 8: WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Providence, RI at the Amica Mutual Pavilion

* Saturday, December 9: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Utica, NY at the Adirondack Bank Center

* Monday, December 11: WWE Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, OH at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

* Friday, December 15: WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center

* Saturday, December 16: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Moline, IL at the Vibrant Arena

* Sunday, December 17: WWE Live Holiday Tour in Rochester, MN at the Mayo Civic Center

* Monday, December 18: WWE Monday Night RAW in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena

