The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering may be returning to work for the company this week.

As noted, word came down last week that the trio may be returning soon for a run on the WWE NXT brand, not the main roster. You can click here for that report, with notes on AOP’s loyalty to Ellering and more.

In an update, word from within WWE is that AOP and Ellering were expected to be in Orlando this week, which includes Tuesday’s NXT TV taping.

As of today, PWInsider reports that Ellering is already in Orlando. There’s no word yet on if AOP has arrived, but we will keep you updated.

The talk of AOP returning to WWE began going around the company three weeks ago. The talk picked up at last Tuesday’s tapings the group expected to make some appearances in September, but now it looks like they will be returning as soon as tomorrow night.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions & RAW Tag Team Champions will be used to help boost the NXT tag team division, which is currently led by NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The division also currently features acts like The Creed Brothers, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, The Dyad, Gallus, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and others.

