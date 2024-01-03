Ring Of Honor has announced some new matches for this week’s episode of their weekly TV show.

On Wednesday, ROH Wrestling announced additional matches for Thursday night’s new episode of ROH TV On HonorClub, the first show for the New Year of 2024.

“The Pink Dream” Alex Garcia will make her return to ROH TV, as she goes one-on-one against Red Velvet, who is making her ROH debut.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 1/4 episode of the weekly show.

ROH TV On HonorClub Preview (1/4/2024)

* ROH TV Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Willie Mack

* Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico

* Lance Archer in action

* Dalton Castle vs. Peter Avalon

* Queen Aminata in action

* Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante

* Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia

* The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) & Gringo Loco vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Lee Johnson