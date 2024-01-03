A legal update on Teddy Hart has surfaced.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Edward “Teddy Hart” Annis is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8am local time in Titusville, Florida in regard to his arrest back on July 15, 2023 on charges of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Both are third degree felonies in the state of Florida.

The court date is listed as a mandatory appearance for “early resolution,” as in Florida, that division is involved with offering plea deals to those arrested to prevent them from going on felony trial.

Originally, Hart’s defense requested an October date at a September hearing, however on October 19 they requested a hearing for December 14, only for the date to arrive and they requested an additional delay until January of 2024 on Hart’s behalf, as he did not show up. The court informed Hart’s legal team that it would be the last postponement that they will allow.

Featured below is the police report for Annis’ arrest by officer Eduardo Gonzales: