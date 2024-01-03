– Shawn Bennett worked as the referee for the tag-team bout between the Imperium duo of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser and the team of “Main Event” Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston. He was praised backstage for acting fast when Vinci went down with the injury that caused the match to be stopped dead in its’ tracks.

– The Awesome Truth duo of The Miz and R-Truth teamed together for a match against The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on the WWE Monday Night RAW: Day 1 show this week, marking the first time they worked together in a tag bout since June of 2019. Prior to that, the duo worked a house show bout against The Shield in 2013, and most famously joined forces for a tag-team showdown against The Rock and John Cena at WWE Survivor Series.

– As seen during the WWE Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California this week, Becky Lynch was busted open during her “5 Years In The Making” match against Nia Jax. Apparently the blood on the face of “The Man” was drawn legitimately. She was said to be fine, however, and was reportedly in good spirits backstage at the show after the bout.

(H/T: Fightful Select)