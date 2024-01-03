– As noted, Adam Pearce helped produce Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s promo segment with Jinder Mahal on this week’s annual WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night Raw from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Apparently The Rock went approximately seven minutes over the allotted time carved out for the segment.

– Although he was not used in any capacity on the show, CM Punk was backstage at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. this past Monday night for the WWE Monday Night RAW: Day 1 show. As noted, “The Best in the World” has been announced for his television return on next Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

(H/T: Fightful Select)