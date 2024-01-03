Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the January 1, 2024 “WWE Day 1” special episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/1/2024

* TJ Wilson produced Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax* Kenny Dykstra produced Imperium vs. Awesome Truth* Jason Jordan produced Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley* Adam Pearce produced The Rock promo segment with Jinder Mahal* Molly Holly produced Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya* Michael Hayes, Abyss, Bobby Roode produced Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship* Bobby Roode produced Johnny Gargano vs. Ivar for WWE Main Event* Adam Pearce produced Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa for WWE Main Event