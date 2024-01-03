Hulkamania will live forever.

It’s still alive and well 40 years later.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE is planning to hold a 40th anniversary celebration of Hulkamania.

The special month-long celebration will include new merchandise items and collectibles based around Hulk Hogan and his Hulkamania reign over WWE.

An appearance by “The Hulkster” is also not out of the question, however nothing is officially planned as of right now.

“WWE plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania this month with various new merchandise items [and] collectibles for Hulk Hogan,” the aforementioned Wrestle Votes report stated. “I’m told an appearance by Hogan is not out of the question but also not planned as of now. The recognized start of Hulkamania has generally been when he defeated the Iron Sheik for his 1st WWE Championship on 1/23/1984.”

