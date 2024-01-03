Adam Copeland names his ideal retirement scenario.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview on NotSam Wrestling. While the final opponent or circumstance is unknown to Copeland one thing he does know is that he would like for his final outing to happen at Maple Leaf Gardens in Canada, the first venue he ever saw pro-wrestling at.

I don’t think it needs to be triumphant, I already had that. I don’t know if it’s Christian anymore. It’d be nice to give that final shot in the arm to that person, or the person who is already there, but it isn’t going to hurt. In a perfect world, to me, the place is really important. I would love to do it in Maple Leafs Gardens. That I would love to do. Even if it means I have to start an Indie for a day and I have to book Maple Leafs Gardens and I have to film it and get a production team and get the talent. To be able to do it in the place that I first saw wrestling live. To be back in that place. If I could do it in Maple Leaf Gardens, there is no other place and there is no other ending after that. It’s just done and it’s just it.

Copeland won his first title with AEW at this past weekend’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he dethroned his longtime best friend Christian Cage. Unfortunately for Copeland, he would be the victim of AEW’s first-ever cash-in and lost the title right back.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)