Adam Copeland is your new AEW TNT Champion.

Or at least he was for a hot second. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Christian Cage in a No-DQ match at this evening’s Worlds End pay-per-view after hitting the champ with his own finishing maneuver. However, moments after he got attacked by Killswitch (Luchasaurus), who earned a future shot at the TNT Championship by winning the Battle Royal on the Worlds End pre-show. As Killswitch went to cash-in his contract Cage SOMEHOW convinced him to give it to him, which he did. Cage signed the contract, hit Copeland with a spear, and regained the title.

Copeland becomes the shortest reigning TNT Champion in company history. Cage is now a two-time TNT Champion.

