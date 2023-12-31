Eddie Kingston has won the first-ever AEW Continental Classic tournament.

The Mad King defeated Jon Moxley at this evening’s Worlds End pay-per-view after a brutal back and forth contest that ended with Kingston hitting the spnning backfist. With the win Kingston not only wins the tournament, but becomes the first-ever AEW Continental Champion, as well as a Triple Crown Champion (ROH World Title NJPW STRONG Title).

EDDIE KINGSTON DEFEATS JON MOXLEY AND WINS THE FIRST AEW CONTINENTAL CLASSIC AND BECOMES TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPION!!!#AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/tuPPKWdT5o — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 31, 2023

Congratulations to Eddie Kingston.

