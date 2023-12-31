The first AEW Collision matchup for 2024 has been announced.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will be taking on the House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) on the January 6th event, which takes place next Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FTR vs House of Black next Saturday on Collision! pic.twitter.com/CRIxfQxYCB — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) December 31, 2023

The two teams have been feuding for the last several weeks and will finally collide on the show that has collide in the title. At this time, no other matches have been announced.