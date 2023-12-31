Lots of rumors swirling around tonight’s PPV, so let’s get started!

Don Callis Family vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, & Sammy Guevara

Andrade el Idolo vs. Miro

Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes

AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW World’s End 2023

Live from the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York! Taz, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and New York is ready!

Match #1. Claudio Castaganoli, Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe, & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Brody King, & Jay Lethal

Claudio and Rush trade hard shots to start. Release German suplex by Claudio and both men tag out. Red Neck Kung Fu by Briscoe and a dropkick by Lethal. Both men chop hard, shake hands, and then chop some more. Jay White and Bryan Danielson are tagged in now and THIS feels big. The crowd is going nuts. White attacks the eye early but Danielson drags him down into a Lebell Lock, but White gets to the ropes. Hard chops back and forth but a running dropkick in the corner by Danielson. Yes kicks in the corner by Danielson and a hurricanrana off the top rope. Garcia and King in now, and King plants him with a Bossman Slam. All eight men now fight to the outside, as Brody King gets in the face of Matt Menard, who’s on commentary. Garcia did just beat King on Dynamite this week. Rush takes control back inside the ring with a double leg takedown on Garcia and some ground and pound. White in now, continuing the attack on Garcia, who’s bleeding from the mouth. Body slam by White. Two of them. Hard chops to a seated Garcia. White looks for another body slam but escapes, however White elbows the back. Garcia fights out of the opposing corner and tags Briscoe. Briscoe takes on everyone with chops and throat thrusts, before hitting a flying elbow to White. Fight spills to the outside again. Blockbuster off the apron by Briscoe and a Cactus Elbow to Rush! Baseball slide by DAnielson takes out Lethal. Fisherman’s Buster back inside the ring by Briscoe. White dumps Briscoe over the top and King beats on him on the outside. King gets tossed back in the ring and Lethal is there to meet him, the legal man now. Superplex off the top by Lethal. King gets the tag but so does Claudio. European uppercuts by both men, but Claudio gets the better of the exchange. Running European in the corner by Claudio, who looks for a suplex but settles for a big boot. Stalling vertcial suplex by Claudio to King! Rush breaks up the pin. Danielson in now, pairing off with Rush. Claudio down in one corner and Danielson in the other. Running punt by Rush and a cannonball by King. Double leg by Claudio and a Giant Swing by King! Danielson dropkicks King mid-swing. Two count. Garcia and Lethal now legal. Lethal Combination! Figure Four by Lethal! Garcia tries to fight to the ropes but Briscoe is here with the froggy bow! Busaiku knee by Danielson! Bladerunner by White. Pop-up European by Claudio. Discus lariat by Claudio. Saito by Garcia. Lethal Injection by Lethal but Garcia follows him and rolls him up for the win!

Winners: Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson, Claduio Castagnoli, & Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***3/4. Heck of an opener here, with a bunch of guys that are beloved by the crowd, and everyone played their part. Garcia getting the pin here is a fitting way for him to end his tournament.

Match #2. Miro vs. Andrade el Idolo w/ CJ Perry

Miro jumps before the bell but gets dumped to the outside. Andrade looks for a dive but Miro catches him with an anti-air elbow and works him over back inside the ring. Miro catches a dive and plants Andrade with a spinning uranage. Outside the ring, Andrade shoves Miro over the announcer’s table and he lands hard on the floor. Miro then gets tossed into the steel steps. Andrade tries to go up top but gets caught by Miro, and both men are jockeying for position. Superplex by Miro. Both men trade hard chops now but Andrade runs into a big clothesline. Lost the feed for a quick second, as Andrade posts Miro on the outside of the ring and hugs CJ Perry. Yikes. Back inside, big moonsault by Andrade but he lands on his feet, and then quickly hits a standing moonsault. Two count. Andrade charges again but Miro pump kicks him in the face! Two count. Stomp to the back of Andrade and.. GAME. OVAHHHH. Game Over is locked in but Andrade fights to the ropes. Andrade sends Miro up and over the top and then dragon screw leg whips him between the ropes. Step-through back elbow by Andrade! Two count. Andrade looks for the Figure Four, possibly trying to transition to the Figure Eight, and gets it! Miro tries to fight out but CJ Perry reaches in and swipes Andrade’s arms out! Andrade doesn’t know what to make of it, but he turns around and eats a huge pump kick by Miro! Game Over and Andrade taps!

Winner: Miro

Rating: ***1/4. There were rumors that Andrade was finishing up with AEW tonight and will be returning to WWE. With that said, this was the expected outcome, but this was an entetaining match. Miro and his wife together clearly make sense, and this was the right time to do it.

Match #3. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) w/ Mariah May & Luther vs. Riho

Riho tries a body slam early and gets nothing but comes back with a running knee and a bulldog out of the corner. Two count. Roundhouse kick in the corner as Storm bails to the outside. Riho tries a dive but Luther catches her, passes her to Storm, and then Storm body slams her on the floor. Inside the ring, Storm with another body slam or two and covers for a one count. Sky High by Storm! Two count. Riho is favoring her back here and Storm is focusing the attack. Texas Cloverleaf now by Storm but Riho gets to the ropes, despite Luther pulling the ropes away. Referee sees it and Luther gets ejected! Drop toe hoe by Riho and the 619 by Riho! Diving crossbody and a body slam by Riho. Storm rolls to the floor and Riho dives off the top! Double stomp on the apron by Riho and a Dragon suplex back inside the ring. Two count. Storm misses a hip attack in the corner and rolls Storm through but Storm sticks her with a piledriver! Two count. Riho heads up top now but Storm rips her to the mat. Storm picks Riho up over her back and drops her into a big DDT for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ***. Nice win for Storm here and Riho put up a heck of a fight.

Match #4. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Dustin Rhodes

Swerve attacks early and Dustin doesn’t have a chance. Prince Nana grabs a cinder block and Swerve double stomps Dustin’s ankle! Doctors and security bring Dustin to the back, but he won’t allow it, looks at Swerve, and hobbles himself to the ring! Swerve is waiting for him. The bell rings and Swerve drills him with a Helluva Kick in the corner. Swerve punts the ankle of Dustin and this is a beating. Swerve sets Dustin up on the top rope and looks for a superplex, but Dustin shrugs him off and dives off the top with his one good leg. Drop down uppercut by Dustin. Swerve with a kick to the leg again but Dustin hits a running Canadian Destroyer! Snap powerslam by Dustin! Two count. Nana gets on the apron and that allows Dustin to hit Shattered Dreams! Cross Rhodes by dustin! Two count. Swerve goes back to the leg and locks in a single leg crab into a Stretch Muffler, but Dustin gets to the ropes. Double stomp to the back of the knees by Swerve, before heading up top, and finishing this one with the Swerve Stomp.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: **1/2. More storyline than anything here, but with Keith Lee’s injury, this made sense. Swerve is a bad man that will do anything to win, and Dustin is the aging vet that threw everything against the wall he could.

Match #5. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, & Sting vs Big Bill, Ricky Starks,

Jericho takes turns getting beat up on by everyone. Takeshita-line to Jericho but Darby gets the tag. Darby backflips out of a German suplex and connects with a Code Red on Takeshita for two. Both men are on the top rope and Takeshita absolutely drills Darby with an avalanche helicopter Blue Thunder Bomb (thanks, Excalibur). Hobbs gets the tag and just pummels Darby in the corner. Huge avalanche in the corner by Bill. Hobbs gets the tag and he and Bill each grab an appendage and swing Darby all the way across the ring. Starks gets the tag momentarily, puts the boots to Darby, and then tags Takeshita. Darby flips over Takeshita and tags Sting! Sting cleans house with right hands, chops, and clotheslines. Sting crotches Bill on the top rope and shakes the ropes. Double Stinger Splashes by Sting and Jericho. Bill comes from behind and takes both men out. Sting looks for a hot shot but Starks falls short of the top rope. Sammy tags himself in now but Starks looks for the tornado DDT, blocked. Cutter by Sammy and a two count, as Bill breaks it up. Bossman Slam by Bill. Codebreaker by Jericho, as the entire arena boos. Yikes. Bill eats the Codebreaker and Jericho comes of the middle rope with a missile dropkick. Hobbs is here with a huge spinebuster on Jericho. World’s Most Dangerous Slam by Hobbs. Hobbs looks for a second but Darby hits a splash on the back of Jericho, into Hobbs. Scorpion Death Drop on Hobbs. Brutal German suplex by Takeshita on Darby. Another German by Takeshita, to Darby and to Sammy. Takeshita with a knee to Sting but he catches him and locks in the Scorpion Death Drop. Callis is here with a bat but Sting runs him off. Walls of Jericho on Hobbs and Scorpion on Takeshita. Big boot by Big Bill to Sting. Bill misses a corner charge and Darby sends him to the floor with a dropkick. Suicide dive by Darby. Sammy looks for a running dive but Starks cuts him in half with a spear. Two count. RoShamBo by Starks but Sammy counters with a superkick. GTH by Sammy! Sammy goes up top with a shooting star press and gets the win.

Winners: Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, & Sting

Rating: **. Welp, not ideal. The Jericho presence, in light of whatever is going on with him, made this feel awkward. The entire match just kind of felt out of sync, and Sammy Guevara is unfortunately a casualty here as well.

Match #6. AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

Clotheslines in the corner by Abadon and some ground and pound. Fall away slam by Abadon but Hart counters with a crucifix for two. “This is spooky” chants by the fans as both women stare each other down from their hands and knees. STO by Hart. Abadon goes to the outside but gets Irish whipped into the apron. Northern Light’s suplex on the floor by Hart. Inside the ring and Hart chokes Abadon over the middle rope. Rolling elbow drops Abadon and Hart locks in a double armbar from behind. Abadon bites her way out of the arm bar. And another bite. Clotheslines by Abadon not and a pair of running boots in the corner. Codebreaker of sorts by Abadon gets a two count. Abadon seated on the top rope now and Hart follows her up with a superplex. Clothesline to the back of the head of a seated Abadon. Hart looks for Hartless and gets it, but Abadon cradles her for two. Spinning Side Effect by Abadon and a driving knee to the side of the head by Abadon. Two count. Abadon now goes up top and bites the face of Hart. Hart distracts the referee, which allows Skye Blue to throw Abadon off the top. Abadon drops to the floor and finds Blue, laying in some right hands and a clothesline on the floor. Running knee by Abadon but Hart is here to attack from behind. Hart throws Abadon into the steel steps and then bounces her head off a bunch of times. Moonsault by Hart back inside the ring gets the win.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Julia Hart

Rating: **. This was… fine. The crowd, unfortunately, did not care about it.

Copeland attacks Christian on the entrance and here we go! Christian gets lawn darted into the LED board. Copeland is going crazy, beating Christian all around the arena. Copeland chokes Christian with his vest and tries to step on his hands on the steel steps, but Christian escapes. The fight spills out through the arena and Nick Wayne is here. Copeland disposes of Wayne and then dives off a balcony a la New Jack! Crowd is going bananas for this one. Copeland dives off the balcony on to both men and then continues to beat Christian back to the ring. Mounted punches in the corner by Copeland. Copeland looks for a spear but Christian moves and Copeland gets posted. Christian then steps on Copeland’s head on the steps and he’s busted open. Christian gets some kendo sticks and lays into Copeland. Christian attacks the neck with the kendo stick, before asking for a few chairs from Nick Wayne. Christian locks in a Boston Crab while sitting in a chair on Copeland’s neck. Copeland fights out, somehow. Christian finds a wrench and takes a swing, but misses and Copeland hits the Edge-O-Matic. Two count. Copeland with the kendo stick now, beating Christian on the back and now he locks in a crossface. Christian reaches for the wrench but Copeland grabs it and uses it in the crossface, in the mouth! Copeland reaches under the ring and grabs a ladder! Crowd is up for this. Copeland wedges the ladder between the top and middle rope, and slingshots Christian into it face-first. Christian gets the kendo stick and hits Copeland in the stomach. Both guys on the ladder now.. superplex by Copeland is blocked by Christian. Sunset flip powerbomb by Christian! One, two, no! Christian and Nick Wayne go under the ring and here’s the T part of the TLC. Table is set up at ringside now as Christian tires to suplex Copeland from the ring, but Copeland blocks it. Copeland thinks about a spear off the apron but Christian bails again, thanks to Nick Wayne. Copeland then lays into Christian with the chair and hits the elevated DDT on it, inside the ring. Copeland lays the chair down for the ConChairTo, but Nick Wayne is here to stop it! Christian goes low with the chair! Christian sets up the table inside the ring and looks for the spear, but Copeland leapfrogs him and throws a chair in his face. Spear through the table by Copeland! One, two, no! Mama Wayne pulls the referee out. Nick Wayne hits Copeland with the belt on the floor and then Wayne’s World off the middle rope to the ground! Killswitch back inside the ring! 2.99! Christian and Wayne look under the steel steps and find lighter fluid! Wayne sets the table on fire on the outside but Copeland moves. Copeland spears Christian and heads outside to deal with Nick Wayne. Copeland relights the table and powerbombs Wayne through it, well, on it and then Wayne rolled past the table, thankfully. Christian charges back inside the ring but Copeland stops him with a low blow. Killswitch by Copeland! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW AEW TBS Champion: Adam Copeland

Rating: ****1/2. Just an insane brawl between two veterans, who absolutely had the crowd eating out of the palm of their hand the entire time. Copeland and Christian, I don’t care how old they are, are both not only in the best shape of their life, but they’re putting on the best singles matches of their life. I feel like this feud has only just begun, and I’m here for the ride.

Killswitch is here and he attacks Copeland from behind. Lariat to the back of the head and a chokeslam to the unfolded chair! Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus), won the Battle Royal on Zero Hour, which gives him an AEW TBS Championship shot any time, any place, anywhere. Killswitch tries to cash in, but here’s Christian. Christian demands Killswitch hand him the contract, and he does! Killswitch leaves. Christian signs the contract, spears Copeland, and gets the win!

Winner and NEW TBS Champion: Christian

After the match, Copeland is taken to the back with help from the referee’s as the announcer’s question what’s next.