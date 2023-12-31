WWE has acknowledged the passing of a pro wrestling legend.

As noted, Masashi Ozawa (Killer Khan) passed away at the age of 76 this week after collapsing at a bar.

WWE.com released the following announcement regarding his passing:

Masashi Ozawa “Killer Khan” passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Masashi Ozawa, known to sports-entertainment fans as Killer Khan, passed away at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Ozawa’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/wSguYBguMu pic.twitter.com/6sAepliJ1l — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Masashi Ozawa, known to sports-entertainment fans as Killer Khan, passed away at age 76.The Japanese-born competitor was an imposing figure in the ring and highlighted his career with memorable rivalries against Legends such as Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan and more. After a brief return to WWE in 1987 with Mr. Fuji as his manager, Killer Khan would retire from sports-entertainment. Following his career in the ring, Ozawa owned a restaurant in Tokyo.WWE extends its condolences to Ozawa’s family, friends and fans.