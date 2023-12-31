Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, is your new #1 contender for the AEW TNT Championship.

The big man outlasted 20-other superstars in a Battle Royal on this evening’s Worlds End pre-show, where he last eliminated Trent Beretta. Other competitors included, Danhausen, Rocky Romero, The Butcher, The Blade, Daddy Magic, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Cool Hand Ang, Kip Sabian, Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Lance Archer, Dalton Castle, Johnny TV, Trent Beretta, Bryan Keith, and Christopher Daniels.

Killswitch is a former one-time TNT Champion, and last held the title before dropping it to Christian Cage in a triple-threat match a couple of months ago. You can follow our full coverage of Words End here.