A positive update for AEW.

On tonight’s AEW Worlds End pre-show a vignette played for women’s division star Serena Deeb, who has been out of action since 2022 due to suffering from unprovoked seizures. The former NXT Women’s Champion said that she has been carefully studying the division, and plans on taking over once she returns, which she reveals will be “soon.”

Serena Deeb is FINALLY back, with her returning to the fold and Mercedes likely coming in the AEW women’s divison is primed to go on a crazy run #AEW #AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/vwkQVgonIi — ️️ (@KXNGAO) December 31, 2023

