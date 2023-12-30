AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that Keith Lee has been pulled from his match with Swerve Strickland, and instead will be replaced by Dustin Rhodes. Lee had tweeted earlier today that he was banged up and Khan confirmed that doctors could not clear him in time.

@swerveconfident vs @dustinrhodes Due to injury, AEW doctors can't clear Keith Lee for his match tonight at Worlds End. His Naturally Limitless partner Dustin Rhodes has asked to step in to face Swerve TONIGHT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 30, 2023

Below is the current AEW Worlds End card for tonight:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe

Continental Classic Tournament Finals: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ Match

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Riho

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart vs. Abadon

Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes

Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: 20-Man Battle Royal For Future TNT Title Shot: Competitors TBA

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: FTW Champion HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules Match