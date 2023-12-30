Things between AEW and Andrade El Idolo aren’t going so well.

As noted, headed into tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in Long Island, N.Y., multiple sources are reporting that the wrestling star is expected to finish up with AEW and could be headed back to WWE as soon as Monday’s WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fightful Select is reporting that Andrade was telling people backstage at AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash earlier this week that he no longer wanted to be with the company and would be leaving soon.

The report adds that the situation surrounding his exit was not pleasant, with some even saying that a “major disagreement” took place.

WWE sources were of the belief that Andrade’s AEW deal wouldn’t be up until the spring, however it is said to be expiring imminently.

Regarding rumors of him being the “former world champion” that is rumored to be returning for WWE Day 1 on Monday, there are some who feel it will be him while others don’t believe it will be.

