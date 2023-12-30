Could another big defection be on the horizon?

Wrestle Purists is reporting that many are of the belief going into tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in Long Island, New York that the show will mark the end of Andrade El Idolo’s run with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the report, El Idolo is expected to finish up with AEW at the show this evening, where he is scheduled to face “The Redeemer” Miro in one-on-one action.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is also reporting that the talk within AEW is that El Idolo’s deal with the company is up soon.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has also reported that El Idolo is expected to finish up with AEW and return to WWE, possibly as soon as Monday’s episode of WWE Day 1.