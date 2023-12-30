Keith Lee won’t be 100 percent when he steps into the squared circle this evening.

But he’s gonna try his best.

Ahead of his showdown against Swerve Strickland at tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view, the big man took to social media to write about an injury he has been dealing with for quite some time now.

“Today… I keep it very real with you guys,” he wrote. “I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of.”

Lee continued, “Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything.”

Check out the post below, and join us here tonight for live AEW Worlds End 2023 results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.