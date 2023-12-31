The WWE Holiday Live Tour continues tonight.

Ahead of the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque checked in on social media with a comment about the final WWE show of 2023.

“One final show The Kia Forum to close out an incredible and unforgettable 2023,” he wrote. “Thank you to the WWE Universe around the world for making the past year unlike any other in WWE history. Let’s do it even bigger in 2024. Now, LA… Are you ready?”

Also on X, WWE’s official account shared video of CM Punk backstage at the Kia Forum for tonight’s show. Check out the pair of posts below.