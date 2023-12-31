A major reported departure for WWE.

Kevin Dunn, a pivotal figure in WWE’s history, is parting ways with the company, according to PWInsider. The longtime Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution informed WWE of his departure during Christmas week after dedicating over three decades to the organization. Sources suggest that internal changes following the Endeavor acquisition played a significant role in his decision to retire. Dunn, known for his unwavering stance against external directives, especially post-acquisition, cited differences in TV production approaches and WWE’s cost-cutting measures as contributing factors.

Despite ongoing rumors of his departure in recent years, WWE never initiated his exit. In fact, Dunn was urged to continue by the WWE Board of Directors during Vince McMahon’s initial retirement in July 2022.

Dunn’s departure isn’t entirely surprising, given longstanding whispers that he was committed to working exclusively for Vince McMahon in WWE. With McMahon’s influence diminishing post-Endeavor acquisition by TKO Group Holdings, Dunn’s exit carries significant implications. Second only to McMahon and Levesque, Dunn played a pivotal role in shaping the atmosphere, aesthetics, and production of WWE content for several decades.

Since 1993, when the Monday Night Raw era began on the USA Network, Dunn served as the Executive Producer for all WWE programming. His influence extended to every aspect of WWE production, defining the style that has become synonymous with professional wrestling for the casual viewer. Dunn’s approval touched every WWE broadcast and documentary, solidifying his imprint on the company’s creative output.

Dunn not only remained the official Director for many live broadcasts but, crucially, served as the Line Producer for every WWE broadcast from 1993 onwards. In the entertainment industry, the Line Producer is a central figure responsible for budgeting, crew hiring, and ensuring fiscal responsibility during filming. Dunn’s role encompassed meticulous planning and crisis management, making him a linchpin in WWE’s production process.

His connection to WWE runs deep, rooted in family history, with his father, Dennis Dunn, involved in WWF programming since the early 1970s. A legendary incident involving the rescue of TV Taping masters solidified the Dunn family’s lifetime association with WWE.

Dunn’s unique perspective on WWE, viewing it more as a theatrical show than a traditional sport, drew criticism from wrestling purists. However, as Vince McMahon’s right-hand man, Dunn consistently held a position of influence and trust within the company.

A gatekeeper for WWE, Dunn prioritized the company’s interests and safeguarded its intellectual property. His departure marks the end of an era, with both supporters and critics acknowledging his enduring impact on WWE’s identity, even as the company undergoes significant changes.