A new title match has been announced for the January 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite.
Dante Martin was being interviewed during tonight’s Worlds End pay-per-view when he was confronted by International Champion Orange Cassidy. The interaction led to Cassidy offering Martin a shot at the gold on Wednesday’s Dynamite, which Martin accepted.
.@lucha_angel1 is back in full force and is looking for an opportunity at #AEW gold!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK pic.twitter.com/fDUkeNAUUF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/03 DYNAMITE:
-Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Championship
-Mariah May debut
-More fallout from AEW Worlds End