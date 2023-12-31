A new title match has been announced for the January 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite.

Dante Martin was being interviewed during tonight’s Worlds End pay-per-view when he was confronted by International Champion Orange Cassidy. The interaction led to Cassidy offering Martin a shot at the gold on Wednesday’s Dynamite, which Martin accepted.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/03 DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Championship

-Mariah May debut

-More fallout from AEW Worlds End