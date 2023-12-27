The lineup for next week’s WWE NXT show is set.

During this week’s episode of NXT on USA, the company announced a number of new matches for next week’s annual New Year’s Evil special edition of the show.

On tap for the two-hour New Year’s Evil edition of NXT on USA next Tuesday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. are the following bouts:

NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL 2024

* 3 Members of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

* Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace

* Ridge Holland interview

* Ranch Hand or Servant Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

* NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi

* NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport

