WWE at MSG is big business.

The company reiterated that fact on Tuesday night with the latest stop on their ongoing WWE Holiday Live Tour.

At Tuesday night’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, which featured the highly-anticipated in-ring return of CM Punk against Dominik Mysterio, WWE broke a big record.

Fightful Select is reporting that the sold out show from Tuesday night in NYC is the new record-holder for the highest grossing domestic non-televised live event in the history of the entire company.

As noted, Punk defeated “Dirty” Dom with his GTS and cut a promo after the match about how he is looking to start, not finish, his story at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia, PA.

