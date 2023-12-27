Below are the results from Tuesday’s WWE house show from Baltimore, MD, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
AJ Styles & Randy Orton defeated Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
Bobby Lashley defeated Butch
The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)
Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a last man standing match
The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)
Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky & Bayley
LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a street fight