Below are the results from Tuesday’s WWE house show from Baltimore, MD, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

AJ Styles & Randy Orton defeated Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Bobby Lashley defeated Butch

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a last man standing match

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky & Bayley

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a street fight