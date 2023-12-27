WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins beat Drew McIntyre in an Anything Goes match on Tuesday night at the WWE house show from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rollins had a special moment following his main event match by honoring the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper.

Lee passed away at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue on December 26, 2020. Wyatt died of a heart attack in August.

Rollins cut a promo where he said some of the catchphrases of the late WWE stars.