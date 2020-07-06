Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue

As noted before at this link, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently soured on Shayna Baszler and made the decision to pull her from RAW TV for the time being.
It’s been reported how Baszler was at one point planned to win the RAW Women’s Title from then-champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Fightful Select now reports that Vince nixed that title change because he felt like it would not be as effective without a crowd.
It was also reported that WWE had plans for Baszler to win the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The plan to have Baszler win the Rumble was reportedly first decided on a while before the Rumble, but plans changed and Charlotte Flair won. It was noted that the decision was finalized just hours before the Rumble event began.
While Baszler was recently pulled from RAW, she is set to appear on WWE Main Event this week. It’s likely that she will be back on RAW soon as well.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On WWE Superstar Approaching Vince McMahon About Enforcing COVID-19 Precautions
- Drake Maverick Posts Update After Deleting Tweet from Wife
- Sarah Logan Reveals That She Is Pregnant
- Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury