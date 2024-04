Another update has emerged in the legal situation involving Vince McMahon, WWE and Janel Grant.

The United States District Court of Connecticut have now listed ‘Waivers of Service’ from Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment in the outstanding lawsuit filed against them and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.

As a result, all three defendants must respond within 60 days of the March 15 date, which would be by mid-May.

