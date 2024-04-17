What did The Young Bucks think about airing the CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage fight footage from AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite?

Let’s find out!

In addition to writing “EVPetty” on X after the initial airing of the footage on the April 10 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program, the AEW EVPs Nicholas and Matthew Jackson spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview where the topic came up.

“Since we are wrestling FTR at [AEW] Dynasty, and with it being the first time doing that since [AEW] All In London, so many feelings and thoughts came rushing back,” Matthew told Barrasso. “Old wounds were reopened. We decided it was only fair to be transparent and honest with our fans. We needed to give them context about why we feel we came up short at All In London. Our bodies were there in the ring wrestling FTR at Wembley, but our minds were in the back with the scapegoat in the entire situation, Jack Perry. The three of us specifically were wronged that night, and I haven’t gotten over that.”

Nicholas added, “As EVPs, we were given a task for that week by the boss and we did it to the best of our abilities. Zero regret.”

