Meiko Satomura got permission from WWE to work outside of the promotion.

While speaking with Tokyo Sports this week, Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi spoke about Satomura getting permission from WWE to compete at the Fortune Dream 9 show.

Satomura is scheduled to team with Takumi Iroha to take on Team 200kg’s Chihiro Hashimoto and Yuu at the Fortune Dream 9 show being put on by Kenta Kobashi.

“She is the person who is the most important point of this card,” Kobashi said. “Since she has signed a contract with WWE, it was originally difficult for her to participate.”

He continued, “However, under such circumstances, she directly appealed to me, saying, ‘I want to appear in Fortune Dream.’ She said she really wanted to appear. WWE also understood that enthusiasm and gave her the OK. I was glad. I thought that they could relate to her enthusiasm. I want people to never give up, even when things get tough. I want people to feel the spirit of never giving up from Satomura-san.”