Sheamus thought he was going to have to retire two months prior to making his WWE in-ring return.

Following his successful in-ring return for WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, where he defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders in singles action, “The Celtic Warrior” surfaced on social media with some interesting comments.

“The road back to the ring is slow, rough and unimaginably painful,” he wrote in a post that also contained several photos and videos of him on Instagram. “2 months ago I thought I was hanging up my boots for good.”

He continued, “But a lot of doctors, trainers and physios helped get me cleared to do what i love.. fight. #thisiswhatwedo.”