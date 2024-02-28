Former WWE/WCW star Virgil (real name Mike Jones) has passed away.Mark Charles III shared the news when posting the following on Facebook:

“My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!”

The former wrestler had been dealing with numerous health issues in recent years, including a diagnosis of dementia in 2022. He also had two strokes.

He first made a name for himself as Soul Train Jones in the CWA in Memphis before getting the Virgil gimmick when he was paired with “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. As DiBiase’s bodyguard.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.