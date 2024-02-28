AEW Tag Team Champions Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

The Young Bucks spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote it. Here are the highlights:

On accepting negativity due to their success:

“Our success is undeniable,” said Matt Jackson. “One day, we will get our flowers, but unfortunately, they will be at our gravesides. When you are cast as a villain, you must accept that role. But we know what we’ve done–we lived it. Hate our style of wrestling? Hate the way we look? Hate the way we talk? That’s fine. But we made a lot of people a lot of money. I bathe in the tears of yesterday’s broke wrestling personalities, whose only content is talking about what I did last, in my backyard lazy river.”

On the match:

“It’s a crazy rollercoaster ride we’ve been on the last 20 years,” said Nick Jackson. “I remember watching Nitro, seeing Sting come down from the rafters to attack the NWO, and how mad I’d be that he’d always beat up Hogan. So to see him still performing at a high level all these years later is amazing. For Matthew and me to be his last match means a lot. It’s the biggest match of our career, and it’s a moment I didn’t think would happen.” “This match at Revolution, nobody is more emotional about it than my brother and me,” Matt said. “Although we usually rooted against Sting when we were kids, we always respected his game. It’s a lot of responsibility on our shoulders. Sting has had a legendary career, and it’s up to us to stick the landing. But this isn’t going to be Kobe scoring 60 points on his final night. We’re looking for a shutout. And I know Sting wouldn’t want it any other way. He mentioned us being in for the fight of our lives. We live for high pressure, high stakes, big fight feel matches. Nobody performs better in those types of situations than us. Sixty-four years of age, performing in his final match or not, we’re not going to take him lightly.”

On previously wrestling Sting: