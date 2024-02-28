Bryan Danielson issues his most daring challenge to date.

The AEW superstar has been competing in a number of marquee matchups over the last year, with the idea being that he will retire from full-time competition once the year comes to an end. The American Dragon has already had dream showdowns with the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Zack Sabre Jr., Jun Akiyama and more, but now he’s looking to face off against the likes of Elon Musk.

Danielson called out Musk on the latest edition of the Nikki & Brie Show. When Brie said they are trying to clean up Twitter Danielson responded:

I’m going to challenge Elon Musk on Twitter and tell him he can’t blow up the moon and that he’s cosmically impotent. Elon Musk, you’re cosmically impotent, you can’t blow up the moon.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)