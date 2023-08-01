WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw, the final episode of the red-brand ahead of Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Impressing The General”-Ludwig Kaiswer defeats Matt Riddle.

9. “An Artist Rendering”-Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Tommaso Ciampa.

8. “Time’s Up”-Chad Gable survives his time-limit battle with GUNTHER.

7. “Alpha Achievement”-Maxinne Dupri defeats Valhalla.

6. “Sacred Triumph”-GUNTHER eventually defeats Chad Gable.

5. “One Lucky Punch”-Ricochet and Logan Paul brawl to start the show.

4. “Eradicate The Knee”-Rhea Ripley targets Raquel Rodriguez’s knee in a brawl.

3. “The Man Withstands”-Becky Lynch fights off Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

2. “The Beast Unleashed”-Brock Lesnar beats down Cody Rhodes.

1. “Freakin Victory”-Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn are victorious in the main event.